Carolina Panthers still considered among NFC's worst teams despite great offseason
It doesn’t matter how strong of an off-season you appeared to have on paper. It’s a what have you done for me lately type of world, and in the case of the Carolina Panthers, it’s not been a whole heck of a lot.
GM Dan Morgan spent much of the spring addressing the defensive needs across the board after investing a ton of money into the offensive line a year ago. In free agency, they inked deals with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Pat Jones II, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and signed Jaycee Horn to a contract extension.
In the draft, they continued to add to the defense, selecting past rushers Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen with their second and third round picks after taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on day one.
On paper, the Panthers have the look of a more competitive team in 2025, but they’re going to have to go out and prove it for people to buy in.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently ranked the Panthers 14th in his updated NFC power rankings, ranking ahead of only the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.
"The massive question surrounding the Panthers is whether or not at the end of last season was a flash in the pan or a turning of the tide. If it's the latter, the Panthers are somewhat frisky. After all, if you take Young's final 10 games from 2024 (when he reclaimed his starting job) and project them over a full season, he's throwing for over 3,500 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Meanwhile, he's rushing for 379 yards and nine touchdowns. But there's a chance he turns back into a pumpkin, which keeps them lower in the power rankings. Carolina added to its defense in free agency and on Day 2 of the draft, while spending its first-rounder on Tetairoa McMillan, giving Young a big-bodied receiver."
