Could the Panthers trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft? Dan Morgan shares his thoughts on the idea
In his first year as the Carolina Panthers GM, Dan Morgan had to trade his way into the first round after his predecessor, Scott Fitterer, gave up a haul that included a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall) to the Chicago Bears the year prior to go up and get QB Bryce Young.
This time around, he has more options to sort through by having the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some folks would probably like to see Morgan make a move up the board to secure one of the top prospects in the draft, but that would be too pricey for a team that needs more hacks at the plate.
Morgan pretty much ruled out the possibility of moving up the board during a recent appearance on the Mac and Bone Show on WFNZ radio.
“I think we feel good about the position that we’re in at eight. Obviously, we don’t want to draft that high because that means you had a crap season. But yeah, it’s a good spot to be in. I think there will be a really good player there for us either way. We’re going to be prepared for every scenario. I don’t see us trading up. I do see the potential of us trading back and picking up more picks. That’s always a possibility but we’re going to play all the different scenarios and be ready when the time comes.”
If you had hopes of Abdul Carter suiting up in the black, silver, and process blue, well, you'll need to hope that he miraculously falls into Carolina's lap at No. 8. However, there are a few other intriguing defensive options such as LB Jalon Walker (Georgia), DT Mason Graham (Michigan), EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia), CB Will Johnson (Michigan), and EDGE James Pearce (Tennessee), to name a few.
