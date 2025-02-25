Panthers' plans spell doom for Bryce Young and the offense
Recently, Joe Person of The Athletic reported on what the Carolina Panthers would like to do with outgoing free agents. He reported that they plan to move on from some, but that there are at least a few that the team is hopeful they can re-sign.
Among them are David Moore and Tommy Tremble. The decision to re-sign Tremble, should it come to fruition, isn't necessarily good for last year's fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders. Re-signing Tremble and Moore would be bad news for Bryce Young.
Panthers might not add to offense to help Bryce Young after all
Whether or not it was with the eighth pick in the NFL Draft or not, the Carolina Panthers were probably going to add a wide receiver. As it turns out, that wide receiver might be David Moore, last year's WR4.
Sure, teams need to have more than four wide receivers, but they also have two receiving tight ends if they bring Tremble back. That would be six players to target on offense not including Chuba Hubbard and whatever backup RB they roll with.
Adding another to the mix may not be in the cards after all. This doesn't preclude them from adding on offense, but how likely is that? Cap space is limited, and the defense needs a ton of attention in the draft.
With limited resources, signing David Moore for cheap checks the depth box in the wide receiver room, but it does not add a weapon to help Bryce Young develop. Sure, he played lights out with Moore, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen down the stretch, but he absolutely needs another pass-catcher.
Things can change, and they can still add a wide receiver even if they re-sign both Tremble and Moore. They can also add a tight end if they so choose, but it just seems like it's shaping up to be bad news for those who are hoping for a high-end weapon in the Carolinas.
In the past, the Panthers have been aggressive bargain-bin shoppers. Cam Newton needed weapons all the time, and the best the Panthers could do was Legedu Naanee or someone of that caliber. Bryce Young needs weapons, but the best the Panthers might do is David Moore.
