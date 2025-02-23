Panthers should jump on Packers weapon in astonishing development
The Carolina Panthers need a whole lot of things this offseason, and while addressing the defense may ultimately be their primary concern, they also must add some weapons for Bryce Young.
The Panthers need more talent in their receiving corps, as Adam Thielen is aging and Xavier Legette is coming off of a rather rough rookie campaign.
Unfortunately, Carolina does not have a ton of cap space to pursue the very top weapons on the free-agent market next month, meaning that the Panthers may have to get creative.
Well, a very intriguing option could emerge for them: Green Bay Packers wide out Romeo Doubs.
Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints has listed Doubs as one of three Packers players who could ultimately be released this offseason, citing Doubs' inconsistent production and the frustration he expressed with his role in 2024.
"Like most of Green Bay's skill players, Doubs is still on his rookie contract," Kawada wrote. "He is owed just over $1 million in 2025, barely affecting the team's cap. Yet, both sides would mutually benefit from a change of scenery. Doubs still has enough talent to get his career back on track in the right situation, and the Packers are in dire need of external receiving help."
To be clear, the chances of Doubs being released are slim to none. Yes, he has only one year remaining on his deal, but he is just 24 years old and absolutely has trade value.
But Doubs could be available for the right price, and the receiver-needy Panthers should absolutely check in with the Packers to see if they can pry him away via trade.
Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns this past season. He has yet to really establish himself as a top-tier weapon, but a breakthrough could be coming.
Perhaps Carolina can jump on this potential opportunity and benefit from it.
