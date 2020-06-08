AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

D.J. Moore Delivers Meals to Healthcare Workers

Jason Hewitt

After costing thousands of lives and leaving millions unemployed, COVID-19 continues to ravage the entire world. This disease left many hospitals and healthcare centers overwhelmed with patients. Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to ensure that the victims make a full recovery. Fortunately, many influential figures have done their part in making it easier to fight against the global pandemic. 

Helping the community is nothing new for the Panthers organization. As some of the players have been protesting against police brutality, others have been supporting the cause against COVID-19. One of the most notable gestures came from RB Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey launched "22 and You," an initiative that provides funds for healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, wide receiver D.J. Moore also wanted to contribute for a good cause. Moore did his part in the effort against the pandemic with the "Moore2Life Foundation" and Fit Kitchen in Charlotte. Moore showed his appreciation for the healthcare workers who have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus by delivering meals to them. 

The Panthers organization recognized Moore's charitable effort and highlighted it on social media:

Moore's character off the field shines just as much as his performance on the field. In his first two years in the NFL, Moore produced a total of 142 receptions for 1,963 yards and six touchdowns. Assuming that Joe Brady's new offense will elevate his game, he could have a breakout season in year three. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality

The Carolina Panthers have officially broken ties with CPI Security

Schuyler Callihan

by

jonhosey

Updated Projection of Panthers' Offensive Starters

Taking a sneak peek at who could be starting for the Carolina Panthers on offense in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Would the Panthers Consider Colin Kaepernick? If Not, Who Should?

Looking at the quarterback's odds of landing in Carolina

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Roundtable: Do the Panthers Have Enough at Running Back?

Will Christian McCaffrey be forced to do it all in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Updated Projection of the Panthers Defensive Starters

A most recent look at who could be making plays on the defensive side of the ball for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Chris Manhertz Talks Panthers' Player Impact Committee Advocating for Change

Carolina Panthers tight end is doing his part in making sure equality becomes the norm in the Carolinas

Schuyler Callihan

Stephen Weatherly: "I Can Be Both Black and a Football Player"

Stephen Weatherly is passionate to help combat racial injustice and now he lives in a beautiful reality where he can freely use his platform as a professional athlete to bring change to his community.

Jack Duffy

How the Panthers Organization has Supported Its Player's to Combat Racial Injustice

David Tepper individually called several players to offer his full support as they continued to combat racial injustice along with Matt Rhule encouraging his team to fight the good fight.

Jack Duffy

Ron Rivera Explains Why Cam Newton is Still a Free Agent

The former Panthers coach details why believes Cam is still on the open market

Schuyler Callihan

by

Pothole

CHAT ROOM: Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers as Pro Scout

Schuyler Callihan