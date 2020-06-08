D.J. Moore Delivers Meals to Healthcare Workers

After costing thousands of lives and leaving millions unemployed, COVID-19 continues to ravage the entire world. This disease left many hospitals and healthcare centers overwhelmed with patients. Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to ensure that the victims make a full recovery. Fortunately, many influential figures have done their part in making it easier to fight against the global pandemic.

Helping the community is nothing new for the Panthers organization. As some of the players have been protesting against police brutality, others have been supporting the cause against COVID-19. One of the most notable gestures came from RB Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey launched "22 and You," an initiative that provides funds for healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, wide receiver D.J. Moore also wanted to contribute for a good cause. Moore did his part in the effort against the pandemic with the "Moore2Life Foundation" and Fit Kitchen in Charlotte. Moore showed his appreciation for the healthcare workers who have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus by delivering meals to them.

The Panthers organization recognized Moore's charitable effort and highlighted it on social media:

Moore's character off the field shines just as much as his performance on the field. In his first two years in the NFL, Moore produced a total of 142 receptions for 1,963 yards and six touchdowns. Assuming that Joe Brady's new offense will elevate his game, he could have a breakout season in year three.

