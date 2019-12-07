He's Back: Dortch Activated

Rookie wide receiver / return specialist Greg Dortch will have another chance to cement a spot in the NFL.

Carolina has promoted Dortch from the practice squad, a move tethered to the team waiving receiver Donte Moncrief.

An all-American at Wake Forest, Carolina signed Dortch off the New York Jets practice squad last month. He was on the roster for three games, and was active during the Panthers' win over the Tennessee Titans. Dortch returned two kicks for a total of 52 yards and had a pair of punt returns for 11 yards.

But he was waived two week later to clear space so the Panthers could claim running back Mike Davis off of waivers from the Chicago Bears.