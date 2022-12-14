Eddy Pineiro Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carolina Panthers kicker is recognized by the NFL for a solid weekend in Seattle.

Several weeks ago, many began to wonder if Eddy Pineiro would remain as the Carolina Panthers kicker after missing an extra point at the end of regulation against Atlanta and then a field goal attempt in overtime. Those two kicks could have won Carolina the game.

In the midst of the adversity, interim head coach Steve Wilks never questioned his kicker's ability and to this day, Wilks says that those two kicks did not lose them that game.

Since that "off day" in late October, Pineiro has returned to form and has been darn near automatic, connecting on 6/7 field goal attempts. In Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pineiro was money again going 3/3 on the day with field goals from 47, 32, and 39 yards out. On Wednesday, Pineiro was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

For the season, Pineiro is 25/27 (92.6%) on field goals and 21/23 (91.3%) on extra points.

