CHARLOTTE — It will be Will after all.

Carolina Panthers (5-9) interim head coach Perry Fewell confirmed on Thursday that rookie Will Grier will start at quarterback Sunday at Indianapolis (1 p.m., FOX, Colts -7). He replaces Kyle Allen, who has manned the position since Week 3.

Grier, the 100th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of West Virginia, has been taking first-team snaps in practice this week for the first time as a pro. Likewise, this Sunday will mark the first time he'll play in an NFL regular-season game. He went 34-of-61 for 385 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions during the preseason and has been the scout team quarterback since.

"Will has demonstrated to us that he’s ready to start this football game on Sunday," Fewell said through a release, "so he will be our starter.”

A native of nearby Davidson, N.C., Grier once threw for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns for Davidson Day School during a 2012 playoff game. He then spent two seasons at the University of Florida before transferring to WVU.

While with the Mountaineers, Grier was named the 2017 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as a junior and a year later led WVU to an 8-3 regular-season record while throwing for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns. His two-year career with WVU produced 7,354 passing yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions.

Grier said that offensive coordinator Scott Turner informed he and Allen about the change earlier this week.

"I'm extremely excited just to get to go get that experience, the game experience. Camp and preseason is one thing -- it's a grind, it's a lot. I'm excited to actually play in a real game, where you play a full game and you go through different times and what a game really is. I'm excited to get out there with these guys and try to get a win."

"(And patience is) part of the deal. You have prepare every week like you're starting and you may not. Cam said this, 'you'd be prepared and not play, than not prepare and be thrown in there.' That's the mentality I've taken all year."

Turner told the media Thursday that there won't be any parts of the playbook not available on Sunday, noting that the staff has felt Grier has been ready since Week 3.

“We think a lot of Will and that is why we drafted him where we did,” Turner said. “We have been developing him all year. He has been ready to go since Week 3 (when he moved into the backup role). I think it is just good for him to get out and play.”

Allen took over as starting quarterback following a season-ending injury to Cam Newton. He committed 22 turnovers during that 12-game stretch, 11 of them interceptions, while being sacked 25 times during Carolina's current six-game losing streak.