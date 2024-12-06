Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen shares his thoughts on ‘analytics’ debate
As sports continue to evolve and progress, analytics are inevitable. Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen went viral recently for his take on why teams should go for it on fourth down if it means taking a 10-point lead vs. the safe field goal for a six-point lead, and now he's setting the record straight on where he stands on the analytics debate.
Greg Olsen makes analytics stance clear
In all sports, the debate on analytics vs. traditional stats continues to rage. Some people like that we can know the EPA/play of a dropback for a quarterback and others prefer only to know what the player accomplished in a game. Greg Olsen admitted he spends "way too much time" diving into scenarios, reading through reports and studies, and just generally thinking about the analytics of football.
The former tight end said that he loves it, but he understands not everyone is accepting of it. "It's here to stay whether people like it or not. With the margins in football becoming ever so small, and with the team parity becoming that much closer, ... the teams that are looking for every single competitive advantage... it's our job to further those conversations."
Olsen added that analytics can go the wrong way. The football, a notably oblong ball, sometimes doesn't bounce the right way. He referenced the Detroit Lions seemingly refusing to kick field goals in the NFC Championship Game last year, an analytics-driven decision that ended up costing them. The tight end firmly stated, however, that "over time" it pays off.
