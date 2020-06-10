Jerry Richardson Restricted Players From Protesting in 2016

In a recent interview with NFL insider Ian Rapaport, Panthers safety Tre Boston discussed the recent protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Boston was drafted by the Panthers in 2014 when Jerry Richardson was still the owner of the team. He played for the Chargers in 2017 and the Cardinals in 2018 before returning to Carolina for the 2019 season. As the interview continued, Boston had some words about ownership of the team back in 2016 in comparison how it is now.

“In 2016, I saw a world that even with peaceful protesting that didn’t understand and was not willing to listen. Looking back, it was hard times because we were screaming back then about how we need help, how we wanted to help the community and show we are one. It’s tough when you hear from the top down, 'people come to watch football and get away from that stuff.' You get open-end promises, then weeks go by and nothing gets said or brought up. They did what they wanted."

Former owner Jerry Richardson sold the Panthers to David Tepper in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment as well as using a racial slur.

The environment was different enough for Boston to rejoin the Panthers in 2019, and he was pleased to find out that times have changed under the new ownership led by David Tepper. The recent social media posts that the team made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement are just one of many examples of how the Panthers made a "complete 180" as Boston stated when it comes to their commitment to social justice.

“It’s not like that anymore and they (Carolina Panthers) promised me it wasn’t like that anymore when I came back. I had plenty of calls saying they appreciate what I’m doing and want to help and even Tepper (called) to say he appreciated how I was out there with the guys and it is a 180 from what they used to be. And when I came back, they said the same thing. I needed stability in my job to be who I am and they assured me they believed in the same things and I was allowed to stand up for things I believe in, and that was big.”

It is not a coincidence to see how many members of the Panthers organization have been active in the community.

The culture has changed in the midst of Richardson's exit, and it is seemingly for the better. Leaders such as Matt Rhule and David Tepper ensured that members of the organization like Boston and the others who protested are free to do whatever it takes to build a better and safer world.