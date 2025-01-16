What Luke Kuechly said about Panthers star Bryce Young's return as a 'different player'
Luke Kuechly isn't out there on the field for the Carolina Panthers anymore, but he wants to see their success. He got to see a glimpse of it down the stretch after Bryce Young returned to the lineup. Kuechly, a Hall of Fame finalist, has commented a lot about Young's shocking development throughout this season.
Following a truly brilliant finish to the season, Kuechly and Rich Eisen were both stunned that Young was able to bounce back in such a way. He was struggling for a while before returning to the lineup and truly excelling in their eyes.
Luke Kuechly addresses Bryce Young's starmaking return
Luke Kuechly saw the ups and downs of Bryce Young and of the Carolina Panthers at large in 2024. A 1-7 start gave way to a 4-5 finish, including a 44-point overtime win to help eliminate the Atlanta Falcons in the finale.
"Since he's gotten back, it's like he's been a different player," Kuechly said. "Whoever took that [smiling] picture is exactly who Bryce was when he came back. Smiling, having fun, I felt like he was the Bryce of Alabama... When he sat back and watched, I think he was like, 'Wow, our offensive line's really good.'... When he came back, it all just started flowing again."
The ex-linebacker praised Young's mental and physical toughness that's been on full display throughout his short NFL career. He's withstood a lot on and off the football field, whether it be hits from players or a shocking benching, and returned seemingly stronger than ever.
"I didn't see [Young being redeemed this year] either. Where he started the year to where he is now, it's been... I give him a lot of credit. I give Dave Canales a lot of credit, I give Andy Dalton a ton of credit for the situation that took him off the field," Kuechly added.
