Panthers players reveal how Bryce Young won over the locker room
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has had quite the topsy-turvy run over the first couple of years of his NFL career.
Young had a rather rough rookie campaign, throwing for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 16 starts.
Then, earlier this season, Young was benched in favor of Andy Dalton (in Week 3) before proceeding to win his job back by Week 8.
Young ultimately ended the year on a very positive note, throwing for seven touchdowns with no picks over his last three games. The Panthers went 2-1 during those contests.
It's now beginning to look like Carolina has found its franchise quarterback, and Joseph Person of The Athletic has revealed how the former No. 1 overall pick has won over the locker room.
"The Athletic spoke to a dozen of Young’s teammates, coaches and team officials to get a better understanding of what changed for Young during a season in which he went from the league’s lowest-rated passer to one who was among Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterbacks over the final 11 weeks of the regular season," Person wrote. "Like [Jadeveon] Clowney, they all pointed to Young’s improved body language and fire, which had a galvanizing effect in the locker room."
Confidence is always a gigantic factor in anything you do, so to see that Young remained steadfast in his belief in spite of a pedestrian rookie season and being benched speaks volumes of his character.
In 14 games and 12 starts overall in 2024, the 23-year-old threw for 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes and posting an 82.2 passer rating.
Now, it's up to the Panthers to go out and acquire some more weapons for Young in the coming months.
