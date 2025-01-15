Panthers connected to mammoth trade for Cowboys' superstar
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of pass-rushing help, which doesn't come as much of a surprise considering they traded away Brian Burns last offseason.
The Panthers totaled just 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. As a result, edge rusher is slated to be one of their top priorities in the coming months.
The problem is that Carolina doesn't exactly have a ton of cap room, so it's going to be difficult for the Panthers to land a big-name pass rusher in free agency, not to mention the fact that star players are not exactly flocking to Carolina.
However, the Panthers may want to pursue a trade, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels that they could represent a potential landing spot for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
"Carolina never found a proper replacement for Brian Burns in 2024, but they could upgrade the position with a Micah Parsons trade," Latham wrote. "The four-time Pro Bowler won’t singlehandedly fix every issue on the defense, but he will bring a much-needed punch to the pass rush, which could be enough for the Panthers to win a weak NFC South."
Of course, the Cowboys would actually have to want to trade Parsons for this to come to fruition, but it may not be out of the realm of possibility.
Parsons did not seem too enthralled with Dallas' decision to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, and the 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal.
Given the Cowboys' delicate cap situation, Parsons may prove too costly for the club to sign long term, which could open things up to a potential trade.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to make shock signing in NFL free agency
NFL insider shares take on Austin Corbett’s future with Panthers
Jake Delhomme on why Panthers were right to keep Ejiro Evero
Carolina Panthers could steal star defender from NFC South rival