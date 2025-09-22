Next Gen Stats show Bryce Young had another sharp game against the blitz
In Bryce Young's rookie season (and the brief beginning to 2024 before he was benched), pressure ruined the Carolina Panthers QB's life. Blitzing him was a huge way to ensure he struggled. In 2024, after he returned, he proved able to manage the blitz and even made teams pay for sending extra pressure.
In 2025, pressure was once again an issue early on, but things finally clicked in Week 3. It was part game plan by Dave Canales and part execution by Young, but the Panthers mitigated any sort of pressure the Falcons tried to generate. Naturally, it resulted in a big home win for the Panthers, their first of the season.
Advanced stat shows Bryce Young's excellence vs. blitz
The Falcons resolved to send pressure at Bryce Young all day on Sunday. It didn't work. Behind a patchwork offensive line, Young was stellar, and the team only yielded a single sack on the day. Per Next Gen Stats, Young was quick getting the ball out.
The stat information read, "Bryce Young negated the Falcons’ blitz-heavy scheme (63% blitz rate) by getting rid of the ball in less than 2.5 seconds against extra pass rushers (2.46 seconds). Young finished 9 of 14 for 72 yards against the blitz.
Dave Canales and the Panthers were overwhelmed by pressure packages last week against the Arizona Cardinals, with free rushers causing turnovers on the first two possessions. They adjusted eventually, but it was still a bad look. It is probably the biggest reason they lost that game despite the epic comeback attempt.
Heading into Week 3 against a revamped Falcons pass rush (with would-be Panther Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.) and with an offensive line missing two starters, the Panthers had a good gameplan that relied on the run and quick passes.
Credit to Canales for adjusting and coming up with a plan that worked with what Carolina had on the interior. Credit to Young as well for executing. Had it not been for a few drops, the Panthers QB's numbers would probably have been even stronger against the blitz.
Young was supremely accurate all day, rarely missing a throw as he hit his receivers mostly in stride and on target. This was absolutely in spite of pressure, because the Falcons blitzed at an incredible rate. Yet again, when Young is on, he's proven that even extra pressure struggles to throw him off his game.