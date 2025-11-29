NFL analyst states the painful truth about the 2025 Carolina Panthers

Perspective can be tough to come by when you're an NFL fan whose team hasn't made the playoffs in seven years. That said, Carolina Panthers fans do have to recognize that they're much better now than they were at this time last year.

If you're looking for someone to credit, look no further than general manager Dan Morgan - who put together one of the best offseasons in the NFL in 2025.

Thanks to a very strong draft class, this roster has a good foundation to build on for the first time since the 2017 draft.

However, when you're as far behind the competition as the Panthers were going into 2025 - it's going to take more than just one good offseason to catch up. The hard truth is that this team is not a contender yet, per Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report.

"A 6-6 team that has scored fewer than 10 points three times in the last five weeks (and 16 or fewer in five of the last six) is not a real contender."

Tetairoa McMillan gives Carolina their first true star receiver since Steve Smith's exit over a decade ago, and Nic Scourton looks to be their first defensive hit in the draft since Jaycee Horn. Other role players who have proven upside include Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn, Mitchell Evans, Princely Umanmielen and Trevin Wallace.

The Panthers also have stumbled onto a superstar at running back with Rico Dowdle, who they absolutely have to re-sign and make the centerpiece of their offense going forward - no matter how they may feel about Chuba Hubbard.

All of that is good stuff, but the unfortunate fact is that this time is neither well-coached nor well-quarterbacked, which puts a very low ceiling on what they can accomplish together.

Both Bryce Young and Dave Canales have flashed their own potential at times, but those games have been far too few and far between. Building a winner without a quality QB/HC combo is practically impossible at this level - and the fact that they've won six games is pretty remarkable, considering.

The best thing the Panthers can do for themselves this offseason is follow up with another strong draft class, and find themselves a new head coach who might yet be able to squeeze the best out of Bryce Young.

