Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan will be a Pro Bowl WR soon, insider rightly claims
The Carolina Panthers got one. When they picked Tetairoa McMillan, it was viewed as a big shock. Not only did the Panthers desperately need an edge rusher (or anything on defense, really), but McMillan wasn't even a consensus top-10 pick.
Fast forward to the end of Week 3, and it looks like the Panthers were right. McMillan hasn't wowed on the stat sheet just yet, but he looks the part. That's something one analyst believes to be the case anyway, and he predicts that McMillan will be a Pro Bowl WR soon. He's probably right.
NFL analyst predicts future Pro Bowl for Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan had three catches for 48 yards on Sunday, which was arguably his least productive game yet. Despite that, he looks like a true star in the making. One analyst firmly agrees with that sentiment.
"The numbers from Week 3 don't exactly show it, but Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan is flashing. He's going to be a Pro Bowl wideout in short order," Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports wrote. His stat line was middling, but the offense played a game management, clock-control type of game to win.
On Sunday, McMillan flashed the traits that suggest he absolutely is a future star, but he also showcased a couple of the things that are holding him back from that currently. He made a stunning, leaping grab almost over a defensive back and had yet another really nice crossing route catch and run.
But he also had two drops, and a third that would've been a one-handed touchdown grab. It was a perfect throw by Bryce Young against exceptional coverage, but it still clanged off McMillan's hand. The two actual drops came on third downs.
The first fell off his hands right at the sticks, and he'd tell you he should catch that. The second was on a screen that certainly looked like it would've gone for a first down and more. McMillan had blockers and the defense was mostly in the backfield, but he couldn't hold onto it.
So he's obviously still a rookie adjusting to NFL life, but he's also clearly got talent that so few wide receivers in Panthers history have. Sullivan is right, McMillan is "flashing," and he looks really close to being a superstar.
The rookie is not yet outperforming Emeka Egbuka, but he otherwise looks better than most rookie playmakers in the NFL this season.