NFL Fines Jeremy Chinn for Dunking Over Crossbar

Jason Hewitt

Jeremy Chinn had a magnificent performance in Carolina's week 12 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. After all, he scored two touchdowns in the span of 10 seconds and seemed like he was having a blast while achieving this impressive feat. Unfortunately, the NFL believed he had too much fun when he dunked the football over the crossbar after one of his touchdowns. According to reporter Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Chinn was hit with a $5,606 fine because of the dunk. 

Chinn is not the first player to be fined because of this, and unfortunately, it seems like he won't be the last. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fined $12,500 after dunking over the crossbar during a convincing 35-9 victory against the New York Jets. Kelce also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty because of the dunk. The dunk was popularized by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who was known for playing both football and basketball at the University of California, Berkeley prior to taking the NFL by storm.

Dunking celebrations were banned in 2014 due to the fact that they "delay the game," according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The idea is that the dunk may cause the goal post to be dislodged, which is ultimately true. Chinn was lucky that he didn't cost the Panthers a penalty after dunking, even though it was certainly fun to watch. Many people may feel that the fine is excessive and that the NFL is turning into the "No Fun League," but the rules are the rules. If Kelce had to face the consequences, then so does Chinn. 

Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments below!

