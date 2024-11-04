NFL insider demands Panthers continue starting Bryce Young after win vs. Saints
Bryce Young got to kneel out a win for the first time in his NFL career. The second-year quarterback returned from the bench to lead the Carolina Panthers to a win in his second start back, but the coaching staff hasn't cemented him as the starter. One NFL insider believes they have to do that moving forward.
NFL analyst calls for Bryce Young to start again
Dave Canales refused to say Bryce Young would start for the Panthers moving forward. He said the team needs to analyze the film and make a decision when Andy Dalton is fully healthy, but it would be a surprise if the team opted to sit Young down again.
Reporter Joe Person, who covers the Panthers for the Athletic, demanded that they keep rolling with Young. The second-year quarterback had one of his best days as a pro, throwing a touchdown, another that was dropped, and otherwise executing virtually all day.
Person wrote, "The next conversation between Canales and Young should be the first-year coach telling his quarterback he has earned another start and will get the ball next week against the New York Giants in Munich."
Person also pointed to a sideline conversation after three failed screen passes as a moment that may be looked back on as a turning point. From then on, the offense was better, and it showed a moment where Young appeared to take charge for once.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings Week 10: Panthers rise after surprise W over Saints
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
Xavier Woods explains what happened on scary hit vs. Chris Olave
Bryce Young comments on what he learned watching Andy Dalton