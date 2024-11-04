Panthers' Xavier Woods explains what happened on critical hit on Saints' Chris Olave
During the first quarter of an eventual Carolina Panthers win, Derek Carr sent a pass toward Chris Olave over the middle. Olave has struggled with concussions this season, and he was struck in the head by Woods as he attempted to make the catch. Olave was subsequently taken off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. The hit by Woods was flagged.
Xavier Woods opens up on hit against Chris Olave in Panthers-Saints
The replay seemed to indicate that Xavier Woods had done his best to slow up and avoid hitting Chris Olave in the head, but he was unable to. Olave was down for quite some time before leaving the game, but he was eventually able to move his extremities and he later on called his brother and is said to be doing much better now.
Woods said that he planned after the game to reach out to Olave after the hit. It's the second time the Saints wide receiver has been knocked out of a game with a concussion, and he could miss some time after being hospitalized.
