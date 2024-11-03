Bryce Young claims he was not frustrated with Panthers coach Dave Canales' playcalling
At times on Sunday, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales' playcalling seemed to be questionable. Despite that, the Panthers earned a much-needed win and Bryce Young said afterward that he didn't have any problem with the calls despite it looking like it at one point during the second half. Young started for the second consecutive week and earned his third career game-winning drive.
Bryce Young has no issues with Panthers HC Dave Canales' calls
On occasion, the playcalling of Dave Canales has been questionable this season. It is only his second season calling the plays after a rapid ascension through the coaching ranks, but it has happened. That remained true in certain situations on Sunday, but Panthers QB Bryce Young didn't have any complaints.
"It wasn't any frustration about anything in specific. I'm prepared to walk up there and in every drive that we don't score, obviously I'm frustrated about it... I have a ton of respect for Coach Canales' playcalling. He knows exactly what he's doing... No frustration about that, just everyone being a competitor."- Bryce Young
There was a moment in the second half where Young appeared to voice some frustration on the sidelines, but the QB clarified that he was only disappointed in the offense's inability to move the ball and score just before that.
Young, combined with Canales' playcalling, drove the Panthers down the field in a little over a minute to score and take the lead on Chuba Hubbard's second touchdown of the game. After forcing a turnover on downs, Canales needed only to call QB Kneel twice.
