NFL insider links Panthers to linebacker trade after Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase extensions
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Tee Higgins to a four-year extension, effectively removing any chance of him ever making a homecoming (he played at Clemson) to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Those dreams can be put to bed. Unsurprisingly, Ja'Marr Chase also got a four-year extension.
The Bengals now have over 40% of their cap space tied up in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. They're going to have to make cuts elsewhere, and that likely means on defense. That could be the Panthers' gain.
In the wake of those extensions, linebacker Germaine Pratt has been labeled a possible trade candidate. The Panthers just so happen to need a linebacker, and this could be a good fit in Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios' opinion. He linked the Panthers as one of a few landing spots in the event of a trade.
"Depending on what the Carolina Panthers do with Jadeveon Clowney, the team will need to find another linebacker either way. The Panthers have done phenomenal getting defensive linemen like Tershawn Wharton to help navigate Derrick Brown’s return with another body," Palacios said. "It’s time for head coach Dave Canales to target some more linebacker talent and trading for Pratt could be a fit to ram the holes wherever there’s opening."
It's worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney's fate and a possible addition of Pratt aren't really related. Clowney does play outside linebacker, but he's an edge rusher in a 3-4 system. Pratt is not an edge rusher, as he racked up 80 tackles and had no sacks last year. He's a traditional linebacker, which is admittedly something the Panthers do need to add this offseason.
