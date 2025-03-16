ESPN analyst makes the case for Panthers to draft top WR prospect
With all but one exception, the Carolina Panthers have addressed all of their defensive needs in free agency. After they secure another safety who's capable of starting next to Tre'Von Moehrig, the Panthers front office can turn their complete attention to improving the offensive supporting cast around their third-year starting quarterback, Bryce Young.
On that score, Carolina already has one of the league's best offensive line units, and they're returning virtually the entire unit from last season. They've also taken care of the running back depth issue by signing Rico Dawdle to backup Chuba Hubbard. That means they can spend either a bunch of cap space or a boatload of draft capital to upgrade the wide receiver corps and the tight end group.
Wth their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft (8th overall) they could certainly do worse than to select Tet McMillan from Arizona, who's generally ranked the top wide receiver prospect in this class. Here's ESPN analyst FIeld Yates making the case to pick McMillan at number eight.
At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds McMillan has the size, length and catch radius that the Panthers seem to prefer in their wide receivers, at least compared to the 5-foot-10, 200-poundish sneaky-quick receivers that were so popular with Seattle's front office where general manager Dan Morgan came up.
The positives to McMillan's game are obvious, including a big frame and good agility for a player that size. On the downside, the scouting report mentions a couple bad route-running habits and a lack of high-end speed. Practically every prospect has flaws, though. Let's see what McMillan does at his best. Here is his highlight reel from the 2024 season.
Tet McMillan 2024 highlights
If it's not McMillan, other elite wide receiver prospects include Matthew Golden from Texas, Luther Burden III from Missouri and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
