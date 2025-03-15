Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question from ESPN reporter about his fat new contract
The Carolina Panthers introduced their new additions one at a time throughout this past week. There's Tre'von Moehrig, there new starting safety on a $51 million contract, there's TerShawn Wharton on a $45 million deal, and so on. However, the biggest investment that the Panthers made by far this year was paying one of their own.
On Monday the team signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million extension, making him the new highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The deal itself was an obvious move for the Panthers, who couldn't afford to lose their second-best defender. The size of Horn's contract certainly did come as a surprise, though - in no small part because of his extensive injury history.
Heading into free ageny, we had estimated that Horn would sign a new deal for no more than $20 million per year, making his IRL annual average a significant 25% higher than our estimated ceiling for him. The move has gotten the Panthers poor reviews from most quarters - and has apparently wrought some awkward questions, as well.
When Horn had his big press conference following the signing, ESPN beat writer David Newton asked him a somewhat odd question about what it felt like having the guaranted portion of his contract ($72 million) almost double what his father Joe Horn made ($36.7 million) in his entire NFL career.
This isn't the first time that a Panthers player has taken issue with one of Newton's ideas. Recently re-signed starting center Austin Corbett also put Newton on blast a few weeks ago for suggesting he didn't want to sign with a team where he'd have to compete for a starting job.
