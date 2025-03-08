NFL insider puts Panthers 'in the mix' to land Seahawks WR DK Metcalf via trade
This past season, the Carolina Panthers saw some encouraging things from rookie wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. It would be a bit far-fetched to assume either one would be ready to assume the role of WR1 in 2025 and perhaps neither ever reach that level in their respective careers.
For Carolina's offense to take the next step, they have to add someone to that room who strikes fear into a defense - someone who is proven, reliable, and can make plays down the field. One of the most obvious candidates to fit that role is DK Metcalf, who recently requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL insider Mike Garaolo of NFL Network recently shared his thoughts on the teams who could be in the mix to land Metcalf and mentioned Carolina.
“There’s no doubt Pete Carroll is interested and I heard that at the Combine - that he had let it be known he would be interested if he was available. The Raiders are a million percent in the running here. You’ve got history in Carolina with both the general manager and the head coach. It would not surprise me at all. I know people are talking about the Packers as well. Those are the three teams just off the top of my head, just based off of what I’ve heard in the last couple of days that I would put in the mix.”
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Seahawks are seeking a first and third round pick for Metcalf. In addition to forking up that type of draft capital, the acquiring team will need to get a new contract in place for Metcalf, which could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million per year.
