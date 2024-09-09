NFL week 1 overreactions: Bryce Young's future, Cowboys blowout, early hot seat talk
With just the Monday night game to go, week 1 in the NFL is almost in the books. While it's soothing to see the return of football, it also brings out the irrational thoughts from fans, writers, and talk show hosts.
This team is winning the Super Bowl! This team won't win a game! That coach should be fired! That quarterback is a bust! You know exactly who you are.
What are the three biggest overreactions of the opening week in the NFL?
Bryce Young's ugly week 1 showing
The Panthers couldn't have scripted a worse start to the 2024 season. Everything that could have possibly went wrong against the Saints, went wrong. They were beaten soundly in all three phases of the game from the jump, but the most alarming part of it was the performance of quarterback Bryce Young. He had a dreadful day, completing 13-of-30 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions. Panthers fans and NFL writers are already turning their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, labeling him as a bust. He may never pan out in Carolina, but it's a little ridiculous to write him off after just one game in a 17-game season regardless of how bad it was.
Dallas' dominating win over Cleveland
The Dallas Cowboys rolled into Cleveland and won convincingly thanks to a strong showing from their defense under new coordinator Mike Zimmer. These types of early season dominating wins by the Cowboys always have folks thinking big with Dallas, but we all know how this ends. The Cowboys won't make any noise in the playoffs and as soon as we hit January, everyone will be talking about Mike McCarthy's job security. They'll win a bunch of games, look awful in the playoffs, and then someone's job will be heavily talked about. Rinse, repeat.
Brian Daboll on the hot seat already?
Sure, the Minnesota Vikings have Justin Jefferson, but I never saw the Vikings beating the Giants. Well, I should say I never saw them winning as comfortably as they did. Daniel Jones struggled once again (shocker) while Sam Darnold of all people had himself a day throwing the ball. New York fans are already calling for Brian Daboll's job, but he's not the one that should be receiving the blame. This is on Joe Schoen for not drafting or making a move for a quarterback. If he gave Daboll a competent QB to work with, he'd be praised for bringing the Giants' offense to life.
