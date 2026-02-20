Panthers Insider Has Fair Warning About Possible Mike Jackson Extension

On Thursday via The Athletic, Carolina Panthers’ writer Joseph Person penned a piece regarding players that could be trade options and others that can be in play for contract extensions. When it came to the latter aspect, he pointed to left guard Damien Lewis and tight end Tommy Tremble as possibilities.

Person also mentioned veteran cornerback Mike Jackson, who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks via trade in August in 2024. He has started all 34 regular-season games for Dave Canales’s Panthers in two seasons. Jackson has totaled six interceptions, returning a Matthew Stafford pick for a score in this year’s regular-season win over the Rams. He has also been credited with 36 passes defensed in those 34 contests. Could he be in player for a longer deal?

RELATED: 2 major center upgrades loom in free agency for Carolina Panthers

CB Mike Jackson Has Enjoyed Two Steady Seasons with the Panthers

“After re-upping on a two-year, $10.5 million deal in 2025,” explained Person, “Jackson again teamed with (Jaycee) Horn to form one of the league’s better corner tandems. Jackson established career highs with four interceptions and 19 passes defensed, which tied for the league lead. He had a rough game against the Dallas Cowboys’ George Pickens in October, but rebounded to finish as PFF’s third-ranked corner for the season.”

“In the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams,” added Person, “Jackson picked off Matthew Stafford once and allowed a 0.0 passer rating as the nearest defender, becoming just the third player to do so in a playoff game since 2016 when being targeted at least seven times.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) breaks up a pass play for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

RELATED: Carolina Panthers must lock down services of star wide receiver

Is CB Mike Jackson Worthy of a Contract Extension?

Person also pointed out that Jackson will be 29 years old at the start of the 2026 season. He also pointed out that the well-traveled defender would save the Panthers $3.24 million with a contract extension.

“There’s an argument to be made that the Panthers should tear up Jackson’s contract and bump his pay,” said Person. “But he’s three years older than Tremble, is approaching his 30s at a position where the drop-off can come quickly and likely would cost more to extend than a tight end.”

Originally a fifth-round draft choice by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, he was a training camp cut as a rookie. He had one-game stints with the Lions in 2019 and the Patriots in 2020. He spent three years in Seattle before being dealt to Carolina in ’24.

It’s safe to say the seven-year pro has found a home in Charlotte, and he’s responded with two solid campaigns for Canales’s club.