Still no decision from Dave Canales on naming Panthers starting QB for this week

Uncertainty has been the name of the game for the Carolina Panthers of the 2020s. Who's coaching? Who's calling plays? They did what? They traded who? The latest uncertainty is centered around the most important position on the field. Quarterback.
Following Bryce Young's career-defining performance against the New Orleans Saints that simultaneously ended the Panthers five-game losing streak and resuscitated the value of the former number one overall pick, the decision to give him another chance as the starter seems clear. Young's time on the bench served him well. The sophomore signal caller looked calm, in control, and unlike the jitterbug quarterback that couldn't complete a pass downfield through the first two weeks of the seaso, and he deserves a chance to build on those improvements. Dave Canales isn't so sure.
Canales has not made a decision on Week 10 quarterback
The head coach of the Panthers was asked at today's media availability about the starting quarterback for his team's week 10 tilt in Germany. Those in attendance and watching at home expected to hear the rookie head coach crown Young as the team's starter, but Canales failed to do so.
His inability to name a starter at this point is baffling. Canales admitted that gamesmanship plays a role in his indecision, but for me, the answer is clear. Bryce Young deserves the start.
The Panthers benched Young because he was wholly unable to run Canales' offense with even a modicum of success through two weeks. For a staff who needed to evaluate the talent on the roster and veterans who deserved a chance to win, Dalton was the guy. It was the right decision at the time. However, after six weeks of observing Dalton from the bench, Young looks ready to lead the Panthers in both the immediate and long-term (rest of the season) future. His skills and confidence have both improved dramatically in his time off, and Young is now able to run the Canales scheme at a level that allows the team to compete. The path for Canales and company is simple: let Young cook.
