Panther Profile: CB D'Shawn Jamison's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers picked up cornerback D'Shawn Jamison off waivers at the end of August and he gradually became a contributor to the special teams unit and defense. Carolina signed him back to a one-year deal earlier this winter.
Height: 5'9" Weight: 186 lbs
Age: 25
College: Texas
2023 in Review:
Jamison filled in as a rotational corner from time to time, but saw much of his action on the special teams unit. He recorded 10 tackles and one pass breakup on the season, but had his moment (or two) against the Minnesota Vikings. Jamison was the one who sprinted all the way down the field to throw a crushing block on QB Kirk Cousins to clear the way for Sam Franklin's 100-yard pick-six. He also came up with a hard hit behind the line of scrimmage on Justin Jefferson who came up hobbling after the play which resulted in a drop.
2024 Outlook:
Thanks to Carolina's lack of depth in the cornerback room, Jamison, like many others, will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot. Although that job is likely to land in the hands of Dane Jackson, Jamison could leapfrog him with a strong training camp and preseason. Although there's a path for an expanded role in 2024, Jamison could just as easily play himself out of a role. It's quite a wide spectrum the second-year corner.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Def.
Interceptions
2023 (CAR)
10
1
0