Panther Profile: S Sam Franklin Jr.'s Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Carolina is home to one of the league's top special teams players, Sam Franklin Jr. As great as he's been on that side of the ball, he proved last year that he has some value on defense as well.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 210 lbs
Age: 28
College: Temple
2023 in Review:
Due to some injuries, Franklin saw a little more time on the defensive side of the ball than usual in 2023, but played well. He set a single-season career high in tackles (30), along with three pass deflections, and recording his first interception which was returned for a 100-yard touchdown against Minnesota.
2024 Outlook:
Franklin will serve as the team's fourth option at safety behind Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott. The addition of Scott will allow Franklin to focus more on special teams which has been his calling card since entering the league in 2020. Punter Johnny Hekker told me two years ago that he's one of the best in the league, even comparing him to Matthew Slater, who was a special teams ace in New England for years.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Def.
Interceptions
2020 (CAR)
23
1
0
2021 (CAR)
24
1
0
2022 (CAR)
20
0
0
2023 (CAR)
30
3
1