2025 NFL re-draft: Panthers miss out on Tetairoa McMillan but fill major hole

Everyone thought the Carolina Panthers were going to draft a defender in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Most thought it would be Jalon Walker, so it was a massive curveball that they selected Tetairoa McMillan.

Now, of course, he's the likely Rookie of the Year, and he was the one thing separating the Panthers' passing offense from mediocrity and being totally dysfunctional. Imagine life without him.

Well, in the 2025 re-draft, the Panthers have to imagine, because he played his way out of the eighth pick and left the Panthers with someone else.

Panthers miss Tetairoa McMillan but nab Tyler Warren in NFL re-draft

With Tetairoa McMillan off the board, the Panthers could still select one of the following in this re-draft:

TE Tyler Warren

OLB Jalon Walker

OLB James Pearce Jr.

TE Colston Loveland

LB Carson Schwesinger

S Nick Emmanwori

IDL Mason Graham

Any of those would've been good, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes the pick would be Tyler Warren in this instance.

"The Carolina Panthers wanted an offensive weapon to help in quarterback Bryce Young's development and got one in Tetairoa McMillan. The wide receiver is no longer available in this scenario," Sobleski said, adding that they can still take that same approach but at tight end.

"Aside from McMillan, multiple tight ends were among the rookie class' most prolific pass-catchers. Meanwhile, no tight end on the Panthers' roster managed more than 29 receptions or 249 receiving yards," he added, illustrating how barren the tight end room really is.

"Tyler Warren helped unlock the Indianapolis Colts' offense. Warren led all rookies with 72 receptions and first-year tight ends with 817 receiving yards," the insider continued, adding that Warren would be a "versatile weapon" in Carolina's offense. He'd also help the short-yard sneak issues this team has had for years.

The wide receiver room would be in utter shambles right now without McMillan, but the tight end room is in shambles, so this isn't the worst alternative outcome. However, it's fortunate there is no re-draft, as the Panthers would want McMillan over anyone in the draft.

