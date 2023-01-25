REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews

Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks interviewed for the job again on Tuesday and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will get his second interview today.

Following a 1-4 start to the season, Wilks took over for Matt Rhule in October and guided the team to a 6-6 record and remained in playoff contention up until Week 17. In four-plus years as the head man in Indy, Reich led the Colts to a 40-33-1 record and two playoff appearances.

Other candidates who have interviewed for the job include Jim Caldwell (former Lions and Colts head coach), Shane Steichen (Eagles offensive coordinator), Ejiro Evero (Broncos defensive coordinator), Ken Dorsey (Bills offensive coordinator), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), Sean Payton (former Saints head coach), and Kellen Moore (Cowboys offensive coordinator).

