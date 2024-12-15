Panthers coach Dave Canales refuses to bench Bryce Young after dismal outing vs. Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers aren't making a quarterback change. Given how Bryce Young was essentially on a week-to-week starting basis for a while after returning from the bench, it was fair to wonder whether or not Young would be sat back down after a four-turnover outing against a poor Dallas Cowboys defense.
The entire team played pretty poorly, but the quarterback did not have a quality outing like he has over the last few weeks. Fortunately, it seems not to have cost him his job for next week. The Panthers were officially eliminated, but they are going to continue letting Young develop.
Dave Canales shows no hesitation in picking Bryce Young
When asked, as everyone knew he would be, about whether or not Bryce Young would start next week, Dave Canales had no hesitation. The Panthers are not going back to Andy Dalton after the first truly disappointing outing Young has had since he returned from the bench.
For the last five weeks, Young has looked like a different player. For a variety of reasons, some of which were his own fault, the quarterback looked out of sorts on Sunday. The Panthers were outclassed in every facet of the game, and Young was a big part of that.
However, Canales isn't willing to bench him and risk the growth to Young's confidence. The second-year player has made strides over the last few weeks, but the coaching staff knows that development isn't linear. Bad games are bound to happen, and they're sticking by Young in spite of one now.
