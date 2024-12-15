Panthers owner David Tepper makes decision on Dan Morgan, Dave Canales for 2025
David Tepper has made a habit of cycling through head coaches and general managers fast. Since he bought the Carolina Panthers in the middle of 2018 they have already gone through three GMs and four head coaches - seven if you include the short-term interim coaches. Even though the Panthers have a poor record again this season all signs point to the organization running it back next year with the same leadership.
According to a report by NFL insider Dianna Russini at The Athletic, Tepper believes they have the right leaders in place and the plan is to bring back both head coach Dave Canales and general managerDan Morgan in 2025.
The Athletic on Panthers' 2025 plans
"Carolina Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper strongly believe they have the right leaders in place. The owners are sticking with their vision for the future, showing confidence in general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Both will be back next season, and it’s easy to see why..."
There have been some misses from this combo in their first year in their respective positions. Morgan may have swung and missed on Xavier Legette with his first draft pick and the Jonathon Brooks selection is also quickly going south. Meanwhile, on the field the Panthers got off to an atrocious start to the 2024 season. Bryce Young got most of the heat for that, but truthfull they looked very, very poorly-coached in all three phases in Weeks 1-2.
However, both Morgan and Canales have also shown some real promise at what they do. Morgan's decision to splurge on both guard spots was considered a bad move by most analysts, but so far that investment is paying off in a big way. Morgan also deserves credit for finding some under-the-radar talents like undrafted rookie Jalen Coker.
As for Canales, he made a bold decision to bench Young after bombing those firsr two games, and it's proven a stroke of genius. Not only did it give the Panthers a chance to win their next couple of matchups while Young was on the sidelines, more importantly it allowed the young QB to reset and come back stronger later in the season. Canales has also shown genuine chops as an offensive playcaller, especially against the elite defenses of the Chiefs and Eagles recently.
We'll have to see how next year plays out before supporting any true long-term commitment to either one, but for now keeping both Morgan and Canales around is the right call.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job