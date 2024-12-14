Panthers punt on another questionable NFL draft pick by former GM Scott Fitterer
Building a winning team in the NFL is easier said than done. It's particularly difficult when you inherit a messy roster situation from whoever was running the team before you. That's the unfortunate case for Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, who has to pull the team out of a pretty deep hole that took several years of mismanagement across multiple front office regimes to dig.
In his defense, former Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had to suffer the same situation when he took over the job after the firing of two-time GM Marty Hurney. Hurney also inherited an imbalanced roster from Dave Gettleman. Long story short, this particular dumpster fire has been burning for quite a while and it's tough to shoulder too much of the blame on any one party.
All that having been said, far too many of Fitterer's personnel decisions have gone sour, and it hasn't taken a whole lot of time for that to happen in some cases.
Yesterday we got another example of that, as Carolina decided to cut ties with another one of Fitterer's draft picks. In this case it was 2023 fifth-round selection Jammie Robinson, a safety out of South Carolina and Florida State.
Robinson showed some genuine promise in college as a ball-hawking DB, totaling seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 47 games. However, he was never able to really get off the bench after being drafted. Robinson appeared in 21 games for the Panthers but the vast majority of his work came on special teams, where he played 366 snaps, compared to just 75 on defense.
Taking Robinson's place on the 53-man roster will be safety Nick Scott, who is questionable to play in tomorrow's game against the Dallas cowboys. Scott is coming off injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job