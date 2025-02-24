NFL analyst asks if Panthers go WR or defense in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the draft. What they do with it could vary depending on who's available. If Abdul Carter or Mason Graham slide to eight, the Panthers might jump at the chance to take them. If not, they have a choice to make of which alternate direction to lean.
According to one NFL insider, that includes determining whether or not offense or defense should be the move. That is, per Pro Football Network, one of the biggest questions still facing this team heading into the league's new year.
NFL analysts believe Panthers have big choice to make
To draft defense or wide receiver? That is the question. According to PFN's staff, it's the biggest question the Panthers face right now. They detailed how awful the Panthers defense was in 2024, "Carolina recorded an abysmal 53.5 Defense+ grade in 2024, the worst by any team since the 2020 Lions." They also noted that losing vets Xavier Woods and Shaq Thompson will hurt.
They went on, "As a result, many expect the Panthers to use the eighth overall pick (and many of their subsequent draft picks) to rebuild the NFL’s worst defense. But with Carolina still in rebuilding mode, it’s worth at least considering if the Panthers should go all-in on supporting Bryce Young and ensuring that his late-season breakout continues into 2025."
This is a fair point. The Panthers had one of the worst wide receiver rooms last year, and it's not likely to get much better with Adam Thielen continuing to age. PFN noted that there shouldn't be much pressure to win big, so the defensive rebuild can be years in the making while they continue developing Bryce Young.
However, it's also fair to point out that Young arguably thrived despite a lackluster wide receiver corps last year. The version of Young that played the final 10 games would be a significantly more successful QB with a legitimate defense on the other side of him. He would also play better with better weapons, so this is the conundrum Carolina faces.
This may not be a question Carolina has to answer for themselves. As mentioned, if top defenders like Abdul Carter or Mason Graham are available, it's probably a no-brainer. As for wide receiver, there's really only one option: Tetairoa McMillan. If he's not there, no other WR is worth the eighth pick, and he might be long gone by the time the Panthers get on the clock.
