What Ron Rivera said about Luke Kuechly getting snubbed from Hall of Fame
The Carolina Panthers had a couple of franchise legends up for a Hall of Fame vote this year. While both are deserving candidates, neither wide receiver Steve Smith nor linebacker Luke Kuechly made the cut as first-ballot Hall of Famers. Smith always faced more of an uphill battle to make Canton, but Kuechly was a pretty egregious snub and most folks agree.
Since then we have heard from a variety of Carolina characters on Kuechly's snub, including number 59 himself and former teammate Cam Newton. Let's see how Kuechly's old head coach feels about it. Here's what Ron Rivera told The Athletic about Kuechly's HOF snub.
Ron Rivera on Luke Kuechly for Hall of Fame
"There were no first-timers. And I thought there were a lot of guys that were worthy. I really do believe Luke is worthy of the Hall of Fame. I also felt he was worthy of being a first-timer. I feel the same way about Eli Manning. When these guys play in big games and perform in big games and do things that catch people’s attention, to me that’s deserving. Eli won two Super Bowls. That’s a guy that I really thought deserved that opportunity. I think Steve Smith will get in, too."
Eli Manning is (and should be) a different story. However, we have to think that eventually Kuechly will make the Hall of Fame. His career accomplishments and statistics are almost creepy-identical to those of 49ers legend Patrick Willis, who was also not a first-ballot Hall of Famer but did eventually get in.
As for Steve Smith, the silver lining is that at least he wasn't the only great all-time wide receiver who didn't get the votes to get in. The equally-deserving Torry Holt was also up for a spot and was denied.
