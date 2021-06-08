Panthers Free Agent OL Michael Schofield Signs with New Team

The veteran offensive lineman is on the move after one year in Carolina.

Tuesday morning, free agent offensive lineman Michael Schofield III signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Schofield III signed with the Carolina Panthers last offseason and appeared in 11 games, making just three starts. He began the season as a starter after Dennis Daley went out with an ankle injury but was replaced a few weeks later by Chris Reed.

GM Scott Fitterer stated earlier this offseason that there would be a fair amount of roster turnover, especially on the back end of the roster, aka depth guys. The coaching staff was really high on Dennis Daley despite missing the majority of the season and with the additions of Pat Elflein and Deonte Brown, it's easy to see why Schofield III was not brought back to Carolina.

