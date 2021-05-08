Panthers Get Revenge on Saints by Drafting Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Saints selected a player that the Panthers wanted in the 2020 NFL Draft. This year Carolina flipped the script on their division rivals.

The New Orleans Saints caught wind that the Carolina Panthers were interested in signing quarterback Tommy Stevens as an unrestricted free agent on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft. They proceeded to use their seventh-round pick (240th overall) to select the Mississippi State dual-threat QB. The Saints had no real need at the position. Drew Brees was returning as the starter, Jameis Winston signed to be the backup and they still had Taysom Hill – the player Stevens was being compared to.

It was a savvy move by a team that wanted to play keep away from their division rival. It ended up not working out as the Saints had to release Stevens late last year to make space on their roster. The Panthers ended up signing and playing him against New Orleans in the season finale.

This year, it was Carolina's turn to snipe a player away. On day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Panthers' front office received notice that the Saints were looking to draft LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. with the 60th pick, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. The only problem was that Carolina held No. 59. Instead of trading down yet again, Marshall was selected with the Panthers' second-round pick.

Teams can always use added playmakers but it's safe to say that WR was a position that Carolina wasn't exactly hurting at. The double whammy of scooping up a talented pass-catcher and sticking it to a division rival proved to be too lucrative to pass up.

The Panthers now hold Stevens and Marshall on their roster. Safe to say they have won the interdivisional draft day battles over the last two years. Now, all they have to do is focus on winning the two upcoming battles on the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1