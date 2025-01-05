Panthers insider reports some believed Dave Canales gave up on Bryce Young after 2 games
In his postgame presser following another dreadful loss in Week 2, first-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales reassured everyone: Bryce Young was still their quarterback. The next day, he reversed course, sitting Young on the bench because Andy Dalton gave them the best chance to win.
It certainly didn't help the narrative or the quarterback's confidence for Dalton to go out and play incredibly well, tossing three touchdowns in a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While it certainly isn't the case now, many believed that Canales had already given up on Young at that point.
NFL insider says belief was that Dave Canales gave up on Bryce Young
After a disappointing rookie year and a bad head coach pairing, there was faith that QB whisperer Dave Canales could work his magic on Bryce Young. After two dreadful games, Young was relegated to the bench and the consensus was that Canales had privately conceded that even he couldn't save Young.
Per David Newton of ESPN, a source close to the second-year QB said, "Dave gave up on Bryce after two games." The source wasn't the only person saying or thinking this. The writing seemed to be on the wall, and all the discussion around Young was over where he'd be next.
The Panthers were adamant that they didn't want to trade Young and that he would be back as their starter eventually, but those words fell on deaf ears. Everyone believed the Panthers were done with Young, and some even thought the quarterback himself was done in the NFL.
Heading into Week 18, this entire story has been flipped on its head. Not only has Young returned with the Panthers, but he's played exceptionally well. He has secured not just a spot as the starter going into next year, but he's probably played himself into being the franchise quarterback.
Just seeing Young consistently play at an average level seemed impossible months ago. It also seemed like Canales wasn't interested in getting that out of the quarterback. Both things could not have been further from the truth.
