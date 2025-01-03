Here's how high and low the Panthers can pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
It's finally here: the final game of the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers. It was not the season they might have envisioned, which means it's all about where they can pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They own their pick this time, and they're locked into at least a top-10 selection next spring.
With one more game on the schedule, the Panthers can and probably will move up or down in the draft order. The team and coaching staff wants to go out on a win, but a loss would be more beneficial to their future. Here's how they can move up and how they can move down after Week 18.
Panthers can move up to picking second overall
The Panthers cannot get the first overall pick. They can't pass everyone ahead of them thanks to a variety of tiebreakers. They can move up to second overall if the following happens:
- Atlanta Falcons beat the Panthers
- Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans
- Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens
- New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts
This is far from impossible, but the Browns are starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Ravens, so it's definitely far-fetched. The rest of it is fairly plausible, especially with the Eagles resting most of their starters.
If the New York Jets and Panthers lose and four of the following options happen, the Panthers will move up to third overall:
- Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers
- Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos
If the Panthers happen to win on Sunday, they would move down in the draft order. They currently pick sixth, but they cannot fall further than ninth overall. The Saints are the only 5-11 team, so if they lose and the Panthers win, the Saints would hold the tiebreaker and keep the 10th pick.
