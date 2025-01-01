Carolina Panthers underrated wide receiver leads the NFL in this advanced stat
Wide receiver could have been a strength for the Carolina Panthers this season. For a minute there early in the year it looked like it was, in fact. It's a long season though, and a lot of things wound up not breaking their way. First of all, Diontae Johnson started out hot then regressed into whatever reason it is he's now on his fourth NFL team in a year. Next, Xavier Legette did not develop the way they were hoping, then Jalen Coker got injured, then they decided to rely on David Moore for some reason.
With one game left to play, Carolina's wide receiver room is ranked the worst in the NFL, as they should be. The only guy in the group that's performed consistently this season when he's been in the lineup is veteran Adam Thielen, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent 11 years ago but only seems to be getting better with time.
Thielen had to sit out between Week 4 and Week 11 on injured reserve, but he hit the ground running when he returned to the lineup. For the season Thielen has a remarkable 76.8% catch rate, which is ususally the kind of range you'll find from a tight end who only runs seven-yard hook routes. By contrast, Thielen is balling out with Bryce Young, especially when they go deep.
How impressive has Thielen been? According to the 33rd team, Thielen has the best catch rate over expected in the entire NFL this season. Here's the top 10:
1. Adam Thielen: +12.2%
2. Terry McLaurin: 12%
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 11.8%
4. DeVonta Smith: +11%
5. A.J. Brown: +10.5%
6. Justin Jefferson: 7.6%
7. Ladd McConkey: 7.4%
8. DeAndre Hopkins: 7.2%
9. Tyler Lockett: 7.1%
10. Jauan Jennings: +6.7%
There are some really big names here, and Thielen is outplaying all of them on a far more team-friendly contract, at least in this department. He's a great building block but if the Panthers are going to get back in playoff contention they'll want to follow the Philadelphia Eagles' example and try to find another receiver who could join Thielen on this list.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Garrett Wilson + 3 other WRs the Panthers should target in 2025
Panthers projected to draft award-winning Ohio State lineman
PFF grades: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen shine, OL does not
Dave Canales makes the right call at quarterback for Week 18