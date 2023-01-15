Panthers Request to Interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

The Denver Broncos had a disappointing season, to say the least. Super Bowl hype surrounded the team the moment they acquired Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for them, the offense never found its rhythm, leaving their stout defense out to dry.

Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is receiving interest from teams around the league in regard to their respective head coach openings. Carolina being one of them. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers have submitted a request to Denver to interview the 42-year-old for the head coaching job.

Ejiro has also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. He has another interview with the Houston Texans scheduled for next week.

In 2021, the Broncos' defense finished 12th in pass defense (210.2 ypg), 10th in rush defense (109.8 ypg), 7th in total defense (320 ypg), and 14th in scoring defense (21.1 ppg).

Ejiro's history in the league:

2007-09: Defensive Quality Control coach (Buccaneers)

2011: Quality Control coach (49ers)

2012-13: Offensive Assistant (49ers)

2014-15: Defensive Assistant (49ers)

2016: Defensive Quality Control coach (Packers)

2017-20: Safeties coach (Rams)

2021: Secondary coach & Passing Game Coordinator (Rams)

2022: Defensive Coordinator (Broncos)

