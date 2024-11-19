Panthers vet Adam Thielen talks about his chances of playing against Chiefs
Adam Thielen knows a thing or two about greatness. The number one wide receiver on the Carolina Panthers' depth chart has both squared off and partnered with some NFL luminaries in his decade as a professional, so he won't be starstruck when the league'g biggest stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, roll into town on Sunday afternoon.
Thielen, looking to play his first game since injuring his hamstring on an incredible touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in week three, spoke to media members on Monday afternoon about his chances of suiting up in week 12.
"Obviously a lot of days from now until the game, but I'm encouraged with how today went. Still have to gain some ground to feel really good about playing on Sunday. Definitely encouraged. Took full advantage of the bye week. Excited to at least be back out there moving around and being with my teammates."
The Panthers could use Thielen's steady play on Sunday afternoon. Without Thielen in the lineup, Carolina only has three wide receivers available: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore. The veteran wide out's ability to snake through zone coverage and function as a safety blanket for Bryce Young is invaluable. Thielen's expertiese in the shallow areas will continue to open up opportunites for Young to hit his fledgling pass catchers in the intermediate to deep areas of the field.
The Kansas City Chiefs defense will present a stiff test for whoever lines up for Carolina on Sunday.
Steve Spagnuolo's über-aggressive unit has caused major issues for quarterbacks up and down the league's hierarchy, and they'll have their phasers set to Young from the jump on Sunday. Look for Spagnuolo and the Chiefs to heat up Bryce with added pressure early and often. The sophomore signal-caller's play has improved in recent weeks, but old habits die hard, and if Chris Jones and company wind up in Young's lap in Sunday's first quarter it could be a long afternoon for the Panthers offense. With or without Thielen.
