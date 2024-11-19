Panthers WR Adam Thielen on what he saw from Bryce Young in return to the lineup
Carolina Panthers fans may have seen a clip from the first two weeks of the season in which Adam Thielen ran a great route to get open and Bryce Young never even considered throwing him the ball. Thielen reacted with frustration, and shortly after, Young was benched.
On Sunday, the two will share the field for the first time since that benching. Thielen played the next game with Andy Dalton and went down with a hamstring injury. He's been on IR since. Young was on the bench until Week 8, but he's started the last three games and will start Sunday.
Thielen said, “It’s kind of the things you looked for him coming into Year 2 to take the next step. Just having that demeanor around the building, in the huddle, on the field. I think you’ve seen that the last two weeks.” The wideout continued, "He’s not letting circumstances or certain plays affect him. He’s just going out there and he’s battling. This game doesn’t need to look perfect. What you need to do is win.”
Win is what Young has done. Since returning to the lineup, he's gone 2-1, equaling as many wins as he had all of last season. He hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard, but he hasn't needed to. He's made the plays he needed and limited mistakes. That's what Thielen saw and what he'll benefit from on Sunday when he returns to the field.
