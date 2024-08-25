3 potential NFL trades involving Panthers training camp star Terrace Marshall Jr
Has anybody in the Carolina Panthers organization raised their stock more than Terrace Marshall Jr. this summer? Arguments could be made for Jonathan Mingo, Trevin Wallace, and even head coach Dave Canales as the biggest risers of training camp, but Marshall's flurry to end the preseason gets him the nod.
Dionate Johnson went down with an injury days before the Panthers' joint practice date with the Jets, opening the door for Marshall's star turn. The fourth year wide out was seen daily hauling in touchdowns in team drills, actualizing the potential that got him drafted in the second round of 2021's NFL draft. For a Panthers roster in dire need of playmakers for sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, Marshall has seemingly earned his way into the rotation of wide outs.
Not so fast my friend.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, “The Panthers have been shopping Terrace Marshall to teams that might need a receiver, according to a high-ranking official with another team.” A consistent drum beat revolving around Marshall's Panthers stint has involved potential trades. Many thought that his training camp dominance could have quelled that drum beat, but according to Person, the band has kicked back up in regards to a potential Marshall deal. If the Panthers do end up training Marshall before the regular season, three potential desinations come to mind.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys fancy themselves as Super Bowl contenders. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb spearheaded one of the NFL's most efficient offenses in 2023, but offseason personnel changes have left them lonely in the Cowboys offense. Brandin Cooks has locked down the second wide receiver spot, but Super Bowl teams traditionally can't rely on 30-year-old receivers with a laundry list of an injury history.
Behind Lamb and Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin are fighting for snaps. Marshall would clearly be an upgrade over all of the Cowboys current options for WR3. The current Panther could stick out wide and allow Dallas to move their queen chess piece Lamb all over the formation, creating mismatches for Prescott to feast on. Marshall for Dallas' 2025 fifth round pick would be fair value for both sides.
Carolina would be wise to inquire on the status of edge rusher Durrell Johnson as well. Johnson, a cut candidate for the Cowboys, racked up impressive statistics at Liberty University as a senior in college. He hasn't made an impact at the NFL level yet, but he has traits worth gambling on in a potential trade.
Washington Commanders
Another NFC East franchise could be interested in Marshall's services. The Commanders recently swapped previous WR2 Jahan Dotson for a slew of Eagles draft picks, creating a hole in their receiver room. Like Dallas, Washington has a firmly entrenched star receiver in Terry McLaurin. Also like Dallas, Washington has nothing but question marks behind their WR1.
Terry McLaurin and current starter Dyami Brown are both versatile enough to line up in different positions in the Commanders offensive formation, although Kliff Kingsbury famously straps his number one wideout to a singular side of the field. If Kingsbury breaks trend, Marshall could be the Commanders' primary outside receiver while McLaurin and Brown line up in advantageous positions.
Washington has some draft capital to burn following the Dotson trade, so both 2026 sixth round pick that the Commanders own could be on the table.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo just witnessed Marshall's skills in person. Terrace Marshall Jr. hauled in a touchdown pass in Saturday's preseason game, showing impressive hands and contact balance on his way to the end zone.
The Bills traded All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans this offseason, leaving a significant number of targets on the table. Rookie Keon Coleman and veterans Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel are the current trio of starters in Buffalo, a weak group of receivers for perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen to work with.
Marshall is less proven than Samuel on the NFL stage, but his potential at least matches what Coleman and Shakir posses. The Bills draft pick situation is messy in 2025, but they own all of their own picks in 2026. I'd think that a 2026 4th round pick, a tax on it being further out compared to what Dallas and Washington could potentiall offer, would be enough for Carolina to bite.
If Buffalo would be interested in moving a player, defensive back Te'Coury Couch impressed in Saturday's preseason game racking up 10 tackles and a sack. Carolina could use all of the help they can get in the secondary, and Couch could be worth the gamble.
