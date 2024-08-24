Grading Bryce Young's potent performance in 2024 debut for Panthers
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young took the field for the first time in live game action this preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and looked really sharp. He guided the Panthers right down the field for a touchdown on the opening series and then took his shoulder pads off to watch the rest of the day from the sideline. He went 6-fo-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Play-by-play breakdown of Young's pass attempts
- Play-action rollout to the right, hits tight end Jordan Matthews for 8-yard gain.
- Completes 14-yard pass to rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders over the middle after looking off first read.
- Young uses his legs to evade pressure, but gets sacked at the line of scrimmage. Made a smart decision to not pull the trigger on a deep ball.
- On third and medium, Young finds Jonathan Mingo on a hitch.
- Facing pressure on 4th and 4, Young escapes the pocket, rolls left, and finds Diontae Johnson along the sideline for a gain of 17.
- Play-action boot to the right, Young finds veteran receiver Adam Thielen for a pickup of 21.
- Young looks towards the end zone but can find anyone open and throws it away.
- Attempted fade ball to Diontae Johnson falls incomplete despite no defensive pass interference being called.
- Young finishes off the drive with an easy touchdown throw over the middle to tight end Jordan Matthews.
Grade for the afternoon: A+
I rarely ever hand out this type of grade, but it was well-earned. Young's only incompletions on the day were on a throwaway and a play where defensive pass interference should have been called in the end zone.
Young showed clean footwork and didn't panic when the first or second read wasn't there, as evidenced in the completion to JT Sanders early in the drive. A year ago, he looked like he was rushing through his progressions and threw it away the first chance he had to. As we saw on a handful of plays today, he kept things alive by rolling out of the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.
This outing went as good as the Panthers could have hoped for. He got some work in, didn't make any bad decisions, led a scoring drive, and left the game without getting hurt.
