Most impressive showings from the Carolina Panthers offensive explosion to end the preseason in Buffalo
Before Dillon Johnson rumbled into the end zone as the buzzer sounded in the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Jets last weekend, the last touchdown scored by the franchise came on Christmas Eve of 2023. Johnson's touchdown seemingly opened the flood gates for the Panthers' offense, as they exploded for 31 points in Saturday's preseason win against the Bills. It was an impressive operation on all fronts as Carolina sealed their first victory of 2024 in their last exhibition matchup before the real deal kicks off in New Orleans. Let's take a look at some of Saturday's most impressive players.
Quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jake Plummer
Bryce Young dealt in his single preseason series. Yes, it was against the backups, but it was still an impressive showing from the second-year signal caller. Young flashed some of his off-script ability that made him the consensus number one overall prospect in the 2023 draft. He flashed the arm strength that his biggest detractors point to when listing his weaknesses. His weapons created separation downfield, giving him open targets to find in rhythm. His coaching staff dialed up creative schemes, handing the offense easy completions. Most importantly, Young found the end zone on his only live-action drive of the preseason, quelling fears and doubts that have crept in the minds of Panthers fans as their QB1 held a clipboard for the first 120 minutes of preseason action.
His backup on Saturday, Jack Plummer, also played a whale of a game. The rookie quarterback has been much maligned this preseason for his inability to find playmakers downfield. Plummer struggled mightly in the first two preseason games, but his game on Saturday may have locked down a spot on the Panthers' practice squad.
He finished with a stat line of 21/29 for 278 yards, firing touchdowns to Jalen Coker and Terrace Marshall Jr. while only being sacked once all afternoon. Plummer showed poise, accuracy, and a willingness to attack the second and third levels of the defense that has eluded him all preseason. Good on him for recognizing his last chance to put out tape of his skills and seizing it.
Wide Receivers Jalen Coker, Dionate Johnson, and Terrace Marshall
Johnson hauled in one catch on his lone drive in pads, but he left a Bills defender in a heap on a nasty post corner route. Dave Canales has said openly that the offensive philosophy is "where's Diontae?" and the answer on Saturday afternoon was "open somewhere downfield."
The other two receivers, Coker and Marshall Jr., both continued to prove their worth. Coker, an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, is still a long-shot to make the 53-man roster. His performance alongside his quarterback Plummer may have also earned him a spot on Carolina's practice squad. The initial burst and separation Coker flashed on his touchdown grab were eye-opening for folks unfamiliar with his game.
Marshall on the other hand continued his meteoric rise. Jonathan Mingo opened camp as the star wideout, but Marshall finished with a flurry, taking pole position as the favorite for training camp MVP. His touchdown grab this afternoon showed a doggedness that has failed to show up in game reps in his young career. Marshall is hungry for a spot on this roster, and he may have earned it with another impressive preseason outing.
Tight End Jordan Matthews
Matthews is the feel good story of training camp. The former wide receiver turned tight end has done everything right in the quest to revive his career and earn a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster. He hasn't recorded a reception in an NFL regular season game since 2019, but it seems likely that he'll have a chance to rectify that in 2024. Matthews' touchdown capped off the starter's lone drive on the field, and it may have secured his NFL future as well.
Ian Thomas has been MIA all training camp due to an injury, and Matthews' impressive preseason may end up with him usurping Thomas for the third tight end spot come Tuesday. He showed this summer that he is a well-rounded tight end. He's flashed impressive hands, size, strength, blocking prowess, and maybe most importantly, Matthews is a leader in the locker room that is desperate for it following last year's debacle.
