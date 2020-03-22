QB Market Continues to Dwindle For Cam Newton

Last Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they would allow quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade with another team. Shortly thereafter, Cam fired back on social media, responding to the Panthers’ saying he never asked for a trade, “you forced me into this.” Since Tuesday, both sides have failed to find a trade partner, resulting in reports that Cam Newton would likely be released by the team.

The market for Cam Newton has dwindled as teams with needs at quarterback have gone in different directions. Newton is not 100-percent healed from his foot injury that ended his 2019-20 season with the Panthers and due to the world’s current state, has been unable to hold private workouts or get physicals for other teams. It is logical that teams would not gamble on Newton not having a full range of knowledge on the status of his health.

The Chicago Bears made it clear that 2017 second overall pick, Mitchell Trubisky, was not the answer at quarterback, therefore the team traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team would move forward with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for the 2020 season as Philip Rivers and the Chargers parted ways. Rivers signing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady - moving on from Jameis Winston. Consequently, the Patriots decided to move forward with Jarrett Stidham as they're hopeful at quarterback for the upcoming season. This comes after the news that the Patriots signed Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal. This made Hoyer the third quarterback on New England’s roster along with Stidham and Cody Kessler. Per the Action Network, the Patriots had the second-highest odds to land Newton at +230.

That only leaves the Washington Redskins (-105) and the Miami Dolphins (+370) as the remaining teams with needs at quarterback, as they are left with the highest odds to land Cam Newton.

The Redskins make the most sense as they hired former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, a familiar face for Newton. Washington has an unproven second-year quarterback in Dwayne Haskins who could benefit from having Cam Newton so he could continue to develop.

The Dolphins are projected to select a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in April’s draft. Miami also has third-year signal-caller Josh Rosen on the roster so Miami is not a logical fit for Newton who would want a chance to start for the respective team he signs with - as the odds of that occurring continue to diminish.

The Redskins are the most logical choice at this point but the quarterback market has continued to dwindle for Cam Newton, leaving him with very few options for a potential starting quarterback job for the upcoming NFL season.

What do you think of the Panthers' decision to move on from Cam Newton? Which team do you think eventually signs Cam?

