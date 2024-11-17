Ranking the Panthers' biggest positions of need on offense going into 2025
Over the last three weeks, the Carolina Panthers offense has looked much better. They clearly have some building blocks, especially at running back and on the offensive line. Quarterback is still a question mark, but for the purposes of this article, we'll assume that they roll with Young for a year. Picking ninth, as they would if the season ended now, likely won't yield a good QB prospect anyway. Outside of those spots, there's some work to be done.
1. Wide receiver
Xavier Legette looks good. Jalen Coker is a diamond in the rough. As old as he is, Adam Thielen can still get it done. But the Panthers currently have a wide receiver room full of WR2s. Adding a true X/WR1 to the depth chart would do wonders for whoever the team rolls with at quarterback. This should be done in free agency with someone like Chris Godwin or Tee Higgins.
2. Tight end
Ja'Tavion Sanders is a stud in the making. The other two players on the depth chart, Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas, are both ineffective and virtually assured of leaving in free agency. Drafting another one to give the Panthers the option to run two TE sets and add another weapon is too tantalizing to pass up. Plus, this team should be built around hard-nosed football, and adding another tight end is a good idea for that identity.
3. Center
Austin Corbett is coming off a major injury and Brady Christensen, who has played well at center, is not a natural player at the position. Of all the offensive line spots, this is the only one that can really stand to be improved, though Ikem Ekwonu is still prone to mistakes and poor play at times at left tackle.
4. Backup QB
Whether it's Bryce Young or not, the Panthers will need a quality, veteran backup. Young will still be only 24 and if they draft a rookie, he might be even younger. Andy Dalton is a free agent and will presumably be their pick to return as QB2, but it will still need to be addressed in free agency.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton on what Panthers QB Bryce Young has to improve on
Is Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs-Panthers game in Week 12?
Should Panthers pick Bryce Young’s replacement in 2025 NFL draft?
Thomas Davis clears the air over perceived snub of Cam Newton