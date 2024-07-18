The Best Player the Panthers Will Face Each Week During the 2024 NFL Season
The Carolina Panthers are set to face the 29th toughest schedule for the 2024 season, with only five teams on their schedule having qualified for the postseason in 2023.
Aside from head-to-head matchups, the Panthers will face off against Super Bowl and league MVPs, top rookies expected to make big impacts for their teams, and some of the best defensive players in the league.
Today, we focus on players who have the potential to change the course of a game each week and even within individual games. These individuals will pose a significant challenge to contain and may necessitate a team-wide effort from the Panthers to prevent them from influencing the game in their team's favor.
Weeks 1 & 9: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
A familiar face for the Panthers, running back Alvin Kamara has been one of the most versatile weapons in the league since his rookie year in 2017. Kamara has accumulated 601 yards on 129 carries and scored eight touchdowns along with 49 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games against the Panthers over his career.
The Panthers struggled with run defense last season, giving up 2,081 rushing yards and a league-leading 25 rushing touchdowns. They'll need to improve, especially with Kamara on the schedule twice.
Week 2: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The first quarterback on this list comes early in the season when the Panthers welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers in their home opener.
Herbert has been criticized for his performance in big games, but it's worth noting that he's had to adapt to playing under four different offensive coordinators and three different head coaches in his five years as a quarterback. This kind of turnover can be challenging for any quarterback. However, with Jim Harbaugh now in charge, we could see more untapped potential from the 5th year signal caller.
Week 3: DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
A nightmare for quarterbacks, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is one of the league's most fierce defenders. A two-time All-Pro and three-time consecutive Pro Bowler, Crosby is known for his strong work ethic and high motor play.
Opposing offenses often double team the 6'5", 255-pound defensive end. It's no surprise, considering Crosby's impressive stats over his first five seasons: 321 tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 124 QB hits, 52 sacks, 18 pass deflections, and nine forced fumbles. Over the past two seasons, Crosby has tallied sack numbers of 14.5 and 12.5, as well as QB pressures of 47 and 50, making him one of the most consistent and productive pass rushers in the league.
Week 4: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Another top rated passer, Joe Burrow, who missed seven games last season due to injury, is now healthy. When Burrow is playing, the Bengals are legitimate contenders with one of the league's best offenses.
Despite a shortened season due to a wrist injury, Burrow managed to throw 15 touchdowns with only six interceptions, accumulating 2,309 passing yards with a 66.8% completion rate. Burrow is widely recognized as one of the most accurate passers in NFL history. His exceptional ability to read defenders not only allows him to know which direction to go in, but also where to place the ball.
Week 5: WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
He may be entering the back nine of his career, but Keenan Allen is still one of the most productive receivers in the game today. After spending the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears where he will try and help develop number one pick Caleb Williams.
Allen possesses an elite skillset including speed, route running, agility, and physicality after the catch. At the age of 32, the six time pro bowler had an outstanding season, recording a career-high 108 receptions, 1,243 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.
Weeks 6 & 18: RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
In 2023, Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson was selected for the all-rookie team. Robinson rushed for 976 yards and four touchdowns, and also made 58 receptions for 487 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. While Robinson had his highs and lows as a rookie, there is no question that the Texas product has the potential to be one of the league's best backs.
Robinson is an every-down back. He is a good pass catcher with excellent top-end speed and holds up well in pass protection. Overall, Robinson could be primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.
Week 7: WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
One word to describe Washington Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin is consistency. The Pro Bowl receiver has posted an impressive four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has not missed a game since 2020.
Overall, Scary Terry has career totals of 378 receptions for 5,283 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns. What's more impressive is that the former 2019 third-round selection has played with 10 different starting quarterbacks. Now, with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in Washington, the Commanders are hoping to have found an elite QB to WR duo, which could help elevate McLaurin's game to new heights.
Week 8: CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
The only cornerback to appear on this list is one of the best in the league. Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain II. Drafted 9th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft and has since been named to the Pro Bowl twice in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he was also selected as a First-Team All-Pro.
Just how good is the former Alabama product? Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke highly of his star cornerback in January.
“If Pat is always playing right or left, opponents can always avoid him. If I know Pat’s playing for us schematically, I can push the ball back to him,” Joseph said. “Certain receivers want to avoid Pat’s coverage, but I can push their best guy back to Pat or push the quarterback’s read back to him. There are ways we use him to help our entire defense.”
Week 10: DL Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is not your ordinary type player upfront. Instead Lawrence is the type of player that has offensive coordinators staying up late the night before a game.
One of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL last season. He registered 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 25 pressures, and two passes defensed to go with his 53 total tackles
Week 11: Bye Week
The Panthers will have their bye in Week 11 but will prepare for a challenging stretch in the latter part of their season.
Week 12: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
What bigger challenge could Panthers' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero ask for than Week 12 vs. the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the best quarterback in the league, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Heading into his eighth season, Mahomes is on a mission to help the Chiefs achieve a historic Super Bowl 3-peat, a feat no team has ever accomplished.
Let's not forget that the Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection is a nightmare for any defensive coordinator. The addition of speedster Xavier Worthy gives Mahomes a new weapon to stretch the field.
Weeks 13 & 17: WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A future Hall of Famer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has had great success against Carolina. Evans has made 102 catches for 1,480 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 19 games against the Panthers in his career.
Last season, Evans had another breakout year, recording 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound offensive threat has achieved 1,000 or more receiving yards in all 10 seasons of his NFL career.
Week 14: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
A two time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection over the past two seasons, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been one of the most dominant pass catchers in the league since being dealt to the Eagles on the night of the 2022 NFL Draft.
What makes Brown exceptional is his physical playing style. He is a dominant receiver who uses his size, strength, and athleticism to create space and win contested catches. Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound playmaker has accumulated 194 receptions for 2,952 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns.
Let's not forget the Eagles do have DeVonta Smith a 1,000 yard receiver himself both of which benefit off one another.
Week 15: LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
The Panthers will face the Dallas Cowboys for the second year in a row, which means another matchup against All-Pro Micah Parsons. In 2023, the Cowboys defeated the Panthers 33-10 in a game in which Parsons tallied six tackles, 2.5 sacks, three QB hits, and two tackles for loss.
We can expect third-year tackle Ikem Ekwonu to face off against the three-time All-Pro in a game where Carolina will need more than one player to slow down Parsons.
Week 16: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
The only rookie featured on this list will be heavily relied upon. The Arizona Cardinals desperately needed a number one receiver for quarterback Kyler Murray, who is returning from injury.
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvison Harrison Sr., the younger Harrison concluded his college career at Ohio State as one of the best pass catchers in college football history. The 6'4", 205-pound wideout accumulated 150 receptions for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes. Harrison Jr. is an early favorite for offensive rookie of the year and should make an immediate impact to Arizona's offense.